Macedonia woke up covered with snow this morning. An unusual April snow-storm is reported from across the country and it will continue to fall throughout the day.

Lower areas along the Vardar river valley get rain instead of the snow. The mountains and the Pelagonija valley will se up to 20 centimeters of snow. This prompted the closure of the Straza mountain pass and the Mavrovo – Debar road for heavy vehicles. Debar is already under quarantine because of the coronavirus epidemic.