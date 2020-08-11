The number of infected people as a result of the crazy parties on the beaches of Ohrid has risen to 15, the Center for Public Health confirmed for “Kanal 5”.

It says that out of about fifty new cases in the past two days, 15 said they had been in Ohrid.

These are teenagers and young people in their 20s. So far, everyone has shows mild symptoms, low fever, headaches, and some have diarrhea.

Health officials say there are also young people who have been infected after visiting other tourist centers across the country, such as Dojran, Struga and Prespa.