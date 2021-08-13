From a health point of view, the census will be safe as you enter a store to buy groceries, says the director of the State Statistical Office, Apostol Simovski. He said that homes will be visited by only one census taker who will respect all the protocols.

We have no legal right to force census takers to get vaccinated. However, we ask such a question for information, and more than half of them have been vaccinated, and the rest who are not, have the will to do it, Simovski told “Sitel”.

Regarding those who have not been vaccinated, and want to do so, the director of the State Statistical Office said that in cooperation with the health authorities they will provide them the opportunity for vaccination.

Simovski also said that there is little interest among people to apply at the public advertisement for census takers for the upcoming 2021 census, adding that they are lacking around 1,000 to 1,500 census takers.