The state has no plan or recommendation to test students for Covid-19 ahead of September 1 when schools open or during the new school year, the way some countries are introducing free PCR tests for children. Health authorities have been “gathering experiences from European countries and will review them this week,” Heath Minister Venko Filipce said at the government’s “Get Vaccinated!” campaign launch Monday.

Of course, we will introduce everything that can mean additional health protection. However, we must be sure that everything we adopt will be really effective, that is, it will give some result and we can learn some lessons from that, he said.