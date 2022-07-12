Bulgaria has sent a note to Macedonia’s Foreign Ministry (MFA) reacting to the many slogans and banners displayed publicly against Bulgaria in recent days.
The note expresses “deep concern about what is happening, which refers to the spread of the anti-European narrative against the establishment of good-neighborly relations between the two countries.”
It is particularly worrying that malicious actions in the public are escalating at a time when Sofia and Skopje are actively looking for a way to a constructive dialogue and finding a permanent mutually acceptable solution in the interest of the European integration of Macedonia and the region, reads the note.
