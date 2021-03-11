Sofija Kunovska believes that Parliament Speaker, Talat Xhaferi, is the most serious and decent politician in Macedonia.

If we get rid of subjectivism, we can easily conclude that at this moment the most serious, decent and most responsible active participant in the political life in Macedonia is Mr. Talat Xhaferi.

There are no gaffes, he performs his duties with the required amount of dignity. He demonstrates respect for all members of the Parliament, but especially for the public and the citizens. There are no outbursts of immorality and corruption scandals. Quite enough, says Kunovska.