The curfew has been lifted since yesterday. However, despite the relaxation of the restrictive measures, the recommendations of the Government and the Ministry of Health for protection against the coronavirus remain in force.

The Ministry of Health urges the citizens to fully adhere to the measures and recommendations, especially for mandatory wearing of protective equipment, frequent hand washing and disinfection, as well as maintaining physical distance of at least 1.5 to two meters.

Only by observing these measures can we protect our health and the health of our loved ones. It is up to all of us to deal successfully with the coronavirus, authorities say.

Health Minister Venko Filipce warned of second wave of the virus in the fall, and in that case restrictive measures would be implemented again, but as he said, the state is ready and has additional capacity and equipment at the clinics.

The Ministry of Interior announced that despite the lifting of restrictions on movement, the police will continue to perform and strengthen control over the implementation of government decisions to protect the health and lives of citizens, especially for wearing protective equipment and maintaining distance.