Following the information published in the public that during the search of Dragi Raskovski’s office at the Faculty of Law a software for questions of candidates was found, the director of the Academy for Judges and Public Prosecutors, Natasa Gaber Damjanovska says that she has no information about what was found, but confirmed for Kanal 5 that the Invoca Group company, which is currently under investigation, through which Raskovski procured the software, maintained the hosting of the Academy for Judges and Public Prosecutors Pavel Satev.

The Invoca Group company serviced the hosting, and the server with questions is located at the Government. Given that this company is now part of a procedure, the Academy for Judges and Public Prosecutors Pavel Satev through the Government will look for another company, says Natasa Gaber Damjanovska, Director of the Academy for Judges and Public Prosecutors.