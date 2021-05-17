Although health officials say all people over the age of 40 who have shown interest in getting vaccinated have been given an appointment for the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, many citizens complain they did not receive an appointment even though they applied for vaccination online in April.

Authorities say they will find a solution and that technical problems should not hinder citizens’ readiness to get vaccinated.

Not only in Skopje, but also in other cities, people over the age of 40 have not received vaccination appointments. The Ministry of Health says that this will happen within 3 days.