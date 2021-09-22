Recently the focus of the public is the contract for reconstruction of the water supply network on st. “Varsavska”, which the opposition VMRO-DPMNE accuses of being rigged, for which it presented documents.

During the disagreements between VMRO-DPMNE and PE Vodovod, whether the documents were original or forged, Republika talked about this case with engineers in the field of construction.

Put money and contracts aside. If we take the documents that the works started in July, and the contract with the contractor company was concluded in October are correct, we have a serious and big problem. I am not talking about corruption, it is another sphere, but in terms of security. Imagine, the drinking water of the people of Skopje was accessed by someone who has no responsibility. Because the contract regulates the affairs of the contractor, his obligations, and even more, it determines the responsibility. And here, for four months, someone was so close to the drinking water, and they had no responsibility, says our interlocutor.

Experts believe that what should really worry the public is that the safety of Skopje residents has been called into question.