In the incident on Friday afternoon on the outskirts of Skopje, the son of an official of the Ministry of Interior was stopped after fleeing from a police patrol due to the illegal use of flashers, but the policemen let him go on the grounds that “it is an official car of General and Common Affairs Service (SOZR)”, reported Telma. Police sources confirmed the incident to Telma TV.

The Ministry of Interior answered the question of Telma TV that they will investigate the case and if it is determined that the police acted against the law, the police officers who made a mistake will be sanctioned.

K.B., the son of DUI-proposed Deputy Minister Nazif Bushi, was spotted by a police patrol in Cair driving a dark Audi with flashers (rotating lights on the hood of the car) driving faster than the speed limit after which they caught him and asked him to stop. But the Audi driver did not stop, after which the patrol called for help and finally managed to stop the driver on Kacanicki road.

When it was revealed during identification that it was an official’s son, the policemen who stopped him reported via radio that it was a government vehicle from the Service for General and Common Affairs. But the Skopje police department replied that the registration they reported (known to Telma) does not belong to official government vehicles, but to a private Audi.

Despite everything, the patrol officers let the son of the deputy minister go, but the evidence could not be deleted because the radio communication of the police officers was recorded in accordance with the legal regulations.