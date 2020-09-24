A large part of the schools have not provided technical means for attending online classes, shows the analysis made by the Trade Union for Education and Science-SONK, but the competent ministry says that all necessary preparations are being made for a successful start of the school year from October 1.

The President of SONK, Jakim Nedelkov, who attended a working meeting in a Skopje-based primary school, emphasized that it is possible that the school year will not start on October 1, if the teachers do not have adequate working conditions.

According to the Minister of Education and Science, Mila Carovska, the distance learning platform does not require any special performance to be put into operation in every school, and at the same time stressed that it is available not only on computers, but also on smartphones and tablets.

Carovska said that the National Platform is expected to be tested in schools soon.