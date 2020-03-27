Patients stuck in the Debar spa say they completed the two weeks incubation period and should be allowed to go home, but no tests have been made available, so they are forced to remain in the quarantined city.

Debar and the neighboring Centar Zupa are under a strict quarantine with a ban on people leaving the area after dozens of cases were diagnosed due to its large number of emigrants in Italy. Outsiders who found themselves in Debar when the quarantine order was given were also stuck inside and this includes people who were undergoing treatment in the spa.