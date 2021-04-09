Another European narco trafficker was revealed to have obtained a Macedonian passport to advance his business. Spanish media reported last year the sentencing of Luis Volina to almost six years in prison for heroin trafficking.

Media outlets in Pontevedra reported that the drug smuggler has Macedonian citizenship. It’s unclear when he obtained it.

The Macedonian Interior Ministry is facing a growing scandal after revelations that it issued passports to a number of regional mobsters and hitmen.