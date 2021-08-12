Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski wrote Thursday on his Facebook profile that part of the fires in the country were set or caused by human negligence and that is why an accountability must be ensured.

So far, the Ministry of Interior has detained 17 people, 16 people have been called to the police station, we have filed three criminal charges and two misdemeanor charges. We are working on good part of these cases and as soon as the whole procedure is completed, appropriate charges will be filed, wrote Spasovski.