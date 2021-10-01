Hypocrisy and double standards in the Republic of Macedonia. Everyone has known this for four years now. SDSM and their coalition in government are behaving as if they are in the Wild West. In the midst of the election campaign in the 21st century, we still see a crowd firing guns in the air at rallies of the ruling parties, in this case DUI, comments Dimce Arovski from VMRO-DPMNE.
According to him, it is obvious that SDSM and Oliver Spasovski have double standards for the citizens of the Republic of Macedonia.
Oliver Spasovski has not conducted any investigation these three days, because he and Zaev are not only afraid of the coalition partners to enforce the law, but also simply have double standards for the people in power and for the ordinary citizens. Here we publicly ask why no investigation has been conducted yet, who fired guns, why did they fire and with weapon did they fire?, he asked adding that one thing is clear, there is no investigation yet but it is obvious that there probably will not be, because they will try to cover up the case.
