Hypocrisy and double standards in the Republic of Macedonia. Everyone has known this for four years now. SDSM and their coalition in government are behaving as if they are in the Wild West. In the midst of the election campaign in the 21st century, we still see a crowd firing guns in the air at rallies of the ruling parties, in this case DUI, comments Dimce Arovski from VMRO-DPMNE.

According to him, it is obvious that SDSM and Oliver Spasovski have double standards for the citizens of the Republic of Macedonia.