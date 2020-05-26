By the end of the week, assessment will be made whether there is a need to declare a new, third state of emergency, interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said on Tuesday during a visit to the MEPSO substation in Stip.

If needed, if the conditions are necessary for us to deal with this whole situation more easily through a state of emergency, then we will make such a decision. But now at this moment there is no decision in this regard, says Spasovski.

Asked whether political parties are expected to agree on election date at a fresh leaders’ meeting, Spasovski said political parties should agree on what positive legal regulations in the country mean.