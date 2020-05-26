By the end of the week, assessment will be made whether there is a need to declare a new, third state of emergency, interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said on Tuesday during a visit to the MEPSO substation in Stip.
If needed, if the conditions are necessary for us to deal with this whole situation more easily through a state of emergency, then we will make such a decision. But now at this moment there is no decision in this regard, says Spasovski.
Asked whether political parties are expected to agree on election date at a fresh leaders’ meeting, Spasovski said political parties should agree on what positive legal regulations in the country mean.
Elections should be held 22 days after the state of emergency is declared over. I expect politicians to be responsible and reasonable and I hope the dialogue between the political parties to be encouraged. If the greatest interest is the state and the citizens, then I think the personal or party interests should not be put forward before the interest of the citizens and the state, Spasovski added.
