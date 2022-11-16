I think the reports of bombs planted in schools represent a hybrid attack on the state and that it is a monstrous act, because no matter who does it, it disturbs the students and their parents and the teaching staff and the entire state, the Minister of Internal Affairs Oliver Spasovski said today.

The institutions are maximally dedicated to this part. I expect that in a very short time we will have a realization of the discovery of one of the perpetrators, stressed Spasovski, speaking about the false bomb threats in schools.