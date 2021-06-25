Passports with the country’s new constitutional name – Republic of North Macedonia will start being issued on Thursday, confirmed the Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski at Thursday’s Parliament Q&A session.
Responding to MP Ane Laskoska about the lack of blank passport, Spasovski claimed that this was not true and said that there was a problem only with diplomatic passports. Spasovski said that the reason is an update of the system which will last until Monday, when the standard procedure for issuing personal documents continues.
Comments are closed for this post.