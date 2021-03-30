Decisions on citizenship cannot deviate from international practice and from the norms of the state, said Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski, announcing that tomorrow he will attend a meeting with Prime Minister Zoran Zaev, and that they have a detailed analysis of what the problems are in terms of obtaining citizenship and what could be the exit solutions.

Spasovski informed that tomorrow’s meeting will discuss what steps should be taken in the coming period, but, as he stressed, the proposed solution would be within the constitutional competencies, legal procedures and international practice.