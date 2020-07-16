Interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski urged the State Election Commission to announce the voting results because the citizens expect this.
Spasovski told a press conference that citizens and the state demonstrated European capacity at yesterday’s elections and that the voter turnout was high taking into account the Covid-19 situation.
According to him, now comes a period of forming fully functional institutions that would take care of the people’s health and continue the process of European integration.
The people’s will must be turned into legitimate institutions as soon as possible. I expect SEC to provide its contribution in the process, citizens expect the results, the Commission is obliged to come out and announce them, said Spasovski.
Comments are closed for this post.