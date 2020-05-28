The Constitution offers no compromise. It clearly states that election must be held 60 days after Parliament has dissolved, Interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski told reporters Thursday, during a visit to the municipality of Karbinci.

The state of emergency will be extended for a few days if the need arises, in order to deal with economic effects. 22 days after it expires, the election will take place, Spasovski said.

He added that the government will decide by the end of the week whether the state of emergency in Macedonia will be extended for the third time, in order to implement economic measures.