The Government organizes Saturday a COVID-19 online session themed Retrospective: Coronavirus MK including Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, Deputy PM for European Affairs Bujar Osmani, Defense Minister Radmila Sekerinska and Health Minister Venko Filipce.

Minister Filipce will give a retrospective of the health measures and setup of the health system, Minister Sekerinska will refer to the Army’s assistance in the coronavirus efforts, Deputy PM Osmani will discuss international assistance and donations, while PM Spasovski will talk about the economic measures and the Government’s efforts during the crisis, followed by questions from journalists.

The second part of the session will focus on the local context, with Spasovski referring to Kumanovo, Sekerinska discussing Debar, Osmani talking about Tetovo, while Filipce tackling Skopje and other potential hotspots, also followed by questions from the press.