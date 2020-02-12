Interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski refused to comment on the publication of an audio recording that reveals his party leader Zoran Zaev discussing a criminal racketeering scheme. The tape was revealed by opposition member of Parliament Antonio Milososki today and it shows that Zaev was at the very least well informed about the racketeering done by showman Bojan Jovanovski – Boki 13, and that he helped Boki’s actions.

I will not comment beyond what was said by the Government so far, that this case needs to be investigated to the full, as should other criminal cases in this country. Every person who acted illegally must be held responsible. We must have accountability, Spasovski said.