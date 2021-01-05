More than 6,000 lawsuits weigh on the budget of the Ministry of Interior on the basis of unpaid 13th salary. In the records of the Department of Legal Affairs in the Ministry for payment of bonus salary for 2017, 2900 lawsuits have been registered, and for payment of bonus salary for 2018, 3379 lawsuits have been registered, the Ministry of Interior confirmed for “Republika”.

With the lawsuit filed before a competent court, the plaintiff exercises his right and the payment of the bonus for a specific year in a court procedure. If the plaintiff meets the legal requirements, the payment is made in accordance with a final and enforceable judgment, ie all plaintiffs who meet the requirements for a bonus salary, the funds in the determined amount for an average salary are paid in accordance with a final and enforceable court decision, said the Interior Ministry.

The Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski announced in December that 1624 employees in the Ministry of Interior were paid a bonus salary for 2017 in the amount of 22,928 denars.

A year ago, when Nake Culev took over the position of Minister of Interior in the interim government, he informed that the budget of the Ministry of Interior was seriously damaged by, as he said, the reckless work of Oliver Spasovski.