The government is set to discuss as soon as possible the proposal submitted by the Commission for Infectious Diseases for obligatory presentation of valid PCR test by nationals of Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro who wish to enter Macedonia, interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said on Wednesday.

The Infectious Diseases Commission gave this recommendation today, which the government will discuss and make a decision based on it as soon as possible, Spasovski told reporters during a visit to Kumanovo.

The Commission for Infectious Diseases decided during its Wednesday meeting to submit a proposal to the government allowing nationals of Serbia, Kosovo, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Montenegro entry in Macedonia starting Thursday only with presentation of a valid PCR test, carried out within the previous 72 hours.

The Commission made this decision after reviewing the current epidemiological situation in the four countries and in line with information it received from their healthcare authorities.