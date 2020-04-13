The US Government donated material worth 500.000 USD to UNICEF Macedonia, to hlep in the tackling of the coronavirus epidemic.

Interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski met with US Ambassador Kate Byrnes to express his gratitude for the assistance, which includes masks and disinfectants that will be given to families that live in dire conditions. He announced that the aid will be distributed with the assistance of the Red Cross organization.

Healthcare Minister Venko Filipce also said that soon the department will begin distributing the million protective masks that were donated by the Czech Republic. These will be given to healthcare institutions, and will be used until another announced package from the United States arrives.