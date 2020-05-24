As the ruling SDSM party contnues to push for elections in June, before the coronavirus has been put under control, the interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski held a campaign event in his native Kumanovo.

Spasovski was distributing protective masks as SDSM party promotional material, and he wore a mask himself, but it was noticeable that many of the party supporters who gathered around him did not. This is in violation of the rules put in place by his own Government to avoid unnecessary gathering and to wear masks whenever in groups and not keeping distance. The people gathered around Spasovski were mostly elderly – the most at-risk category, and Kumanovo is one of the worst affected cities in Macedonia.

At the same time, SDSM is trying to politicize a weeks old religious event in Struga, which apparently did not result in a spread of the virus, and blames Interior Minister Nake Culev for not breaking it up by force.

But the election events which SDSM is holding across the country show that the ruling party does not believe the rules apply to them. On top of these promotional events, SDSM is also openly distributing pre-election bribes to the poor, Roma neighborhoods across Macedonia, again completely disregarding the rules put in place to prevent the spread of the virus.