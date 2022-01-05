Significant success of the Ministry of Interior in 2021 in the fight against drug trafficking, 16 international shipments of marijuana and hashish have been cut off, with excellent results in the seizure of narcotic drugs in a total estimated value of 15 million euros, wrote Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski on Facebook.

Spasovski writes that from 2017 onward, the leadership of the Ministry of Interior has strategically taken an uncompromising position for a serious fight and prevention of these occurrences.