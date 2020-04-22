When asked, interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski denied that the coronavirus rules are being relaxed because of the coming Ramadan Bajram Muslim holiday.

The curfews and lockdowns were at their peak for the Easter holidays this weekend, but now the Government is proposing relaxing the rules, which will allow Muslims to attend the Friday prayers more easily and to celebrate Eid.

The decision was absolutely not driven by the religious holidays. We did not wish to make these orders, they simply had to be done. We now see the results of the measures we took ad we can think about relaxing this whole situation, Spasovski said.

The head of the Islamic Community in Macedonia shockingly extorted money from the Government using a threat that he will re-open the mosques and call on the faithful to violate the curfew orders unless he is not paid, revealing the clout he has over the Government that depends on Muslim votes to cling to power.