Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski wished all citizens a Happy New Year and urged them to celebrate responsibly in order to keep themselves and their loved ones safe.

Do not drive if you consume alcohol or drink if you have to drive. Don’t announce our absence from home, making it more attractive to thieves and robbers, and report suspicious occurrences to the nearest police station. Let’s leave fireworks to professionals, because a far more beautiful place for celebration is the circle of closest people than the emergency centers. Although there is no holiday for the police and it will be present on the ground, let us refrain from incidents, because they only destroy the festive atmosphere, says Spasovski in his New Year’s address.