The government at its session on Wednesday is to discuss the proposal on shortening of the curfew period after May 1 whereas the curfew will start every weekday at 7 pm and end at 5 am. People over the age of 67 will be given longer time outside between 5 am and 12 pm, while people under the age of 18 should be able to go out between 1 pm and 7 pm, interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said in the interview with Slobodna TV’s Morning Briefing show on Wednesday.

He said that the proposals that have come from the Committee for Infectious Diseases, include several parameters as number of new cases, number of recovered patients, age group, were reviewed at crisis HQ meeting on Tuesday and today will be considered at a government session.

The decisions that will be passed by the government are absolutely not determined by any religious holidays, or by any efforts of individuals. If we took the measures only because someone proposed to take such a measure or only because they like a certain group of people then these are not serious measures, which will give results, Spasovski underlined.

Spasovski said that restrictive measures are not desired by anyone in the government but they must be taken aimed at protecting the lives and health of the citizens.