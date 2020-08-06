Chinese Ambassador to Macedonia Zhang Zuo met with the interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski to discuss the handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chinese Ambassador commended Macedonia for the way it is dealing with the crisis in both the medical and the economic field. Spasovski expressed gratitude for the Chinese support in medical material and in the experience in handling the virus.

According to the Government’s press release, the two sides declared they’re determined to cooperate in the Chinese led 17+1 initiative in central Europe, in the areas of agriculture, infrastructure, energy, education and culture. Spasovski insisted that Macedonia held successful elections in the midst of the crisis and that he expects a new Government to be formed soon.