Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski met Thursday with Ambassador of the Russian Federation, Sergei Bazdnikin, discussing the improvement of bilateral cooperation.
As the Ministry of Interior informed, the meeting focused on the promotion of mutual bilateral cooperation, where the Russian side thanked for the support provided in the organization of Russian elections and the opportunity for Russian citizens in our country to exercise their right to vote.
The Ambassador pointed out that the staff of the Embassy of the Russian Federation fully complies with the laws and regulations in our country and will continue to do so in the future, reads the statement of the Ministry of Interior.
