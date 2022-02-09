Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski met Wednesday with Swiss Ambassador Véronique Hulmann, who expressed satisfaction from the excellent bilateral cooperation in the sector of home affairs and in general.

At the meeting, Ambassador Hulmann expressed satisfaction with the excellent cooperation between the Ministries of Interior, but also between our two friendly countries that has lasted for years, and discussed the possibilities for its promotion and deepening in the fight against illegal migration and human trafficking. as well as for cooperation in various projects of importance for the ministry.

Minister Spasovski thanked Ambassador Hulmann for the support provided so far by the Swiss Government and for the successful police cooperation conducted through international channels, which results in resolving many cases in the territories of both countries, hoping that in the future it will continue to grow.