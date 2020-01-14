Interior Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski met with US Ambassador to the country Kate Byrnes. As the Government’s press service informs, at the meeting, strong support was expressed for Spasovski and the government’s commitment to continue actively with the reform processes initiated in the country.
It has been concluded that during the period of the interim government in the next few months requires engagement and determination from all sides to achieve the major goals whose realization is underway, namely that Macedonia be confirmed as the 30th NATO member state and resistant growing democracy on the road to the European Union.
It is estimated that our country is entering the forthcoming parliamentary elections with much better institutional stability, and that it is important to maintain such a position.
The Government’s top priority are some equally important segments we are firmly focused on: pursuing national interests such as NATO and EU integration and all citizen-initiated projects in all areas, conducting fair and democratic elections with shared responsibility of all political parties, continuing to build one society for all with respect among all ethnic communities, continuing our country’s commitment to contribute to stability and cooperation in the region, Spasovski said.
