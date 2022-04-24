Thefts happen everywhere, criminals exist everywhere, but it is important for the state to have a real response and those who have committed crimes to be brought to justice, said Interior Minister Oliver Spasovski in a weekly interview on Radio Free Europe.
Regarding the theft in the police warehouse in Ohrid, Spasovski says that it is speculation.
First of all, it is а warehouse at the disposal of the police when needed, secondly, no weapons were stolen and I think that such speculations that they want to use for daily political purposes do not benefit anyone. So, this is a warehouse that had confiscated items that were stored there and some chemicals used by the Ohrid department. So it is not about theft of weapons at all, and of course all investigative actions are aimed at finding the perpetrators.
