Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski called Wednesday for distribution of credible information on the current situation, prevention and possible management of the coronavirus.

It is very important to distribute credible information in case of possible coronavirus outbreak. Information should be obtained from official institutions, the Ministry of Health and the crisis headquarters. They have the task of informing the public several times a day. Everyone should show responsibility. This is something that everyone is worried about, Spasovski said.

According to him, the institutions of the system function in full capacity.