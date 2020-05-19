The date for holding elections has been determined since the adoption of the Decree having the force of law to stop all election activities, which means that after the state of emergency the election deadlines continue, Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski said in an interview with TV Klan.

It is not a matter of wanting or opposing elections because we have a state that is determined, provided by the Constitution and the laws. You know that the early parliamentary elections were determined as a result of such a leaders’ meeting, at which the parties decided that it would be good to hold the parliamentary elections on April 12, 2020, and that was sometime in October and then they agreed that the elections should be held on April 12, said Spasovski.

Spasovski reminded that the Covid-19 pandemic, which is a global health crisis, requires from everyone a serious responsibility in making any decision, above all, as he said, because it concerns the life and health of citizens. According to him, the Decree of the Government which determines the date for holding of elections should be respected.