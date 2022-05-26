Is the reason for the silence of the Ministry of Interior of Oliver Spasovski about the shooting in Cair the fact that the person who fired guns and was released after the probable assistance of the Deputy Director of the Public Security Bureau Arif Asani, was sentenced for more than a year for the same crime under Article 396 and since last year, exactly one year ago, a request was sent to the Skopje police department for his arrest for serving the sentence?, asks Naum Stoilkovski, spokesman for VMRO-DPMNE.

Oliver Spasovski must explain whether the person that in the middle of the boulevard in Skopje in front of a restaurant, around 8 pm when there is a high frequency of people, a person who fired guns, a person who came into conflict with the police, a person who used illegal police lights, a person who was released after a probable intervention by the Deputy Director of the Public Security Bureau, is a person for whom there is a document for a year for his arrest for serving a prison sentence? The same was released during the repetition of the crime!, says Stoilkovski.

