Minister of Interior Oliver Spasovski met Wednesday with Walter Kemp, Director of the South Eastern Europe Observatory at the Global Initiative against Transnational Organized Crime, discussing the ministry’s activities in the fight against organized crime and corruption.

As the Ministry of Interior informed, the meeting focused on strengthening the cooperation of the Ministry of Interior with civil society organizations, in terms of achieving unity in the efforts of both these organizations and state institutions, given the fact that when it comes to fighting organized crime and corruption, a common position and cooperation is needed.

Spasovski and Kemp also agreed to establish constructive mutual support in relation to the international and regional organizations that the Ministry of Interior has joined.