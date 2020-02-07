We have put the Macedonian language on an equal footing with other languages in Europe and in the world, said Interim Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski at Friday’s celebration marking the 75th anniversary of the first modern Macedonian language class held in 1945 in the Bitola high school.

Addressing the audience, teachers and students of the “Josip Broz – Tito” high school in Bitola, Spasovski said that other connoisseurs should be allowed to use and affirm the Macedonian language in European and world institutions.

I emphasize this in particular, given the expectations of a step forward in our European perspectives and the need for official use of the Macedonian language in the institutions of the European Union, Spasovski said.

He pointed out that with the establishment of the Macedonian Language Council within the Government, the government’s commitment to promoting the use of the Macedonian language was clearly demonstrated.