Parliament Speaker Afrim Gashi met with Slovenian Ambassador to North Macedonia, Gregor Presker, on Wednesday.

In a press release, Speaker Gashi praised the robust and friendly bilateral relations between the two nations and expressed gratitude for Slovenia’s ongoing support in North Macedonia’s efforts to achieve NATO and European Union membership.

He also congratulated Slovenia on its election as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2024-2025, commending their contributions as a small country to the organization’s objectives. Gashi highlighted the fruitful cooperation between the parliaments of both countries and expressed hope for continued and intensified collaboration in the future.

Ambassador Presker congratulated Gashi on his election as Parliament Speaker and wished him success in his role. He reiterated Slovenia’s steadfast support for North Macedonia’s reform journey toward full EU membership.

“Slovenia has always advocated for the European future of countries in the region, leveraging the positive benefits of its own EU membership,” Presker emphasized.

Significant aspects of the bilateral cooperation were highlighted, including Slovenian investments in North Macedonia worth EUR 500 million, development aid of EUR 45 million for local projects, and educational opportunities for about 1,500 North Macedonian students studying in Slovenia.

Both parties agreed on the necessity to further enhance mutual cooperation at the parliamentary level, focusing on areas of common interest, particularly European issues, foreign policy, and educational reforms.