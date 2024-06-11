Parliament Speaker Afrim Gashi met Tuesday with UNDP Resident Representative Armen Grigoryan to discuss enhancing cooperation and the Parliament’s support in adopting and implementing the National Development Strategy 2024-2044.

Grigoryan congratulated Gashi on his election, noting that the Strategy includes segments where UNDP collaborates with state institutions, including the Parliament: disinformation, youth policies, climate issues, and environmental justice, according to a press release. Gashi expressed his expectation that MPs would adopt the National Development Strategy in upcoming sessions and emphasized the importance of developing more projects for less developed municipalities to benefit citizens.

Both parties agreed that cooperation between the Parliament, UNDP, and other state institutions would be strengthened to ensure the Strategy’s sustainability over its 20-year period, the press release said.