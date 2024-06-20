Parliament Speaker Afrim Gashi has scheduled the session for the election of the new government for Saturday at 11 a.m.

VMRO-DPMNE leader and PM-designate Hristijan Mickoski submitted the motion for the government’s composition and programme yesterday. According to the Parliament’s Rules of Procedure, the session for electing the government will last no more than two days.

The government is elected by a majority vote, requiring at least 61 out of 120 MPs. The proposed government includes 24 ministers from the VMRO-DPMNE-led coalition “Your Macedonia,” the “Worth It” coalition, and ZNAM.

Panche Toshkovski is nominated for Minister of Interior, Timcho Mucunski for Foreign Minister, and Gordana Kochoska Dimitrieska for Finance Minister. Vlado Misajlovski is the candidate for Defense Minister, Aleksandar Nikolovski for Deputy PM and Minister of Transport, Stefan Andonovski for Minister of Information Society and Digital Transformation, and Zlatko Perinski for Minister of Local Self-Government.

Sanja Bozhinovska is nominated for Minister of Energy, Mining, and Minerals, Cvetan Tripunovski for Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, and Water Economy, Vesna Janevska for Minister of Education and Science, Zoran Ljutkov for Minister of Culture and Tourism, and Borko Ristovski for Minister of Sport.

Ljupcho Dimovski from the Socialist Party is the nominee for Deputy PM for Political System, Ivan Stoiljkovic from the Democratic Party of Serbs for Deputy PM for Community Relations, and Shaban Saliu for Minister without Portfolio for integration and implementation of the Roma Decade.

The “Worth It” coalition has nominated Izet Mexhiti for Deputy PM and Minister of Environment and Physical Planning, Arben Taravari for Minister of Health, Fatmir Limani for Minister of Social Policy, Demography, and Youth, Besar Durmishi for Minister of Economy, Arben Fetai for Deputy PM for Good Governance, and Orhan Murtezani for Minister of European Affairs.

ZNAM candidates include Igor Filkov for Minister of Justice and Goran Minchev for Minister of Public Administration.