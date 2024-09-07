There is no more significant moment in a nation’s history than its independence. This is why feelings of joy and pride resurface on September 8, as we commemorate our country’s birthday, celebrating peace, harmony among the various communities, good relations with neighboring countries, and a secure path toward greater development and a Euro-Atlantic future, said Parliament Speaker Afrim Gashi at a reception held in honor of Independence Day.

“I understand that building this shared state has not always been easy or universally accepted. We have all experienced times when some of us held different perceptions and expectations. We’ve all faced moments when some felt they deserved more but received less. We’ve all had our disappointments and doubted if the effort was worth it, yet we always found the strength, solutions, and opportunities to move forward. Therefore, on this anniversary, I can confidently say that a new era of development is opening up, driven by a new generation of politicians, and I am sure this will lead to broad success,” said Speaker Gashi.

He emphasized that everyone has played a role in the nation’s accomplishments and urged against adopting nihilistic or defeatist attitudes.

“On its 33rd birthday, North Macedonia stands as a member of the world’s most powerful security alliance, NATO, which ensures peace within our borders, and is on a promising path to join the European Union—an alliance of democracy, peace, human rights, and prosperity. This is a time for both citizens and politicians to reflect on what we have achieved, what we could have done, and what we can still do. As John F. Kennedy once said, ‘Ask not what your country can do for you – ask what you can do for your country,'” Gashi concluded.