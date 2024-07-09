Parliament Speaker Afrim Gashi is set to participate in the NATO Parliamentary Summit, which will take place on Tuesday as part of the Alliance’s Summit. He is scheduled to address the event.

The summit is organized by the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, and it will be attended by parliament speakers and heads of delegations from all member states.

According to a press release from Parliament, MP Mile Taleski, the acting head of Parliament’s Delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, will also be participating in the summit.

During his visit to Washington, Gashi will hold several bilateral meetings with foreign statesmen and high-ranking US representatives.

The US House of Representatives’ Delegation to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly is hosting the event, which will gather heads of parliaments from 32 member states and Ukraine, with twenty-three parliamentary speakers expected to attend.

The high-level meeting aims to highlight the importance of the Alliance’s parliamentary dimension and underscore the positions of allied parliaments on key priorities, according to the press release.