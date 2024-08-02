A serious incident occurred at the Skopje airport yesterday, when Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani refused to have her luggage inspected after landing from Paris.

The security team at the VIP entrance insisted that she opens her bags. Osmani called her political ally Afrim Gashi, who is the Macedonian Parliament. Gashi dispatched his chief of staff and his security team to the airport.

There, according to many witnesses, one of Gashi’s men pulled his handgun and pointed it at a security guard. Regular police intervened and stopped the situation from escalating any further.

TAV Macedonia, which manages the Skopje airport, said that the security has legal right to inspect all luggage, including that of VIP passengers, and that the actions of their team were standard procedure.

Gashi, on the other hand, insists that his security acted to calm down the situation. Osmani’s suitcases were eventually searched.