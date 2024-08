“I hope your family have a happy and healthy day today. We get a chance to remind ourselves how important it is to observe religious holidays and practices during these times. In the note, Speaker Gashi states, “Let these holidays serve as a reminder that we will always stand by each other and with one another.”

He continues by saying that kindness, integrity, and humility in all people—regardless of their upbringing—should never be overlooked.

photo by MIA