A special commission established to investigate the escape of former Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA) fighter Blerim Ramadani from house arrest in Skopje is working diligently and is expected to submit a report soon, according to Judicial Council President Vesna Dameva on Monday.

Dameva informed reporters that once the facts are established, the report will be discussed in a session.

“As the head of the Judicial Council, my role is to ensure all necessary technical conditions are in place for data collection needed for the investigation. There should be no premature judgments regarding the accountability of the judges, as there are legal deadlines to be respected. We are making intense efforts in this case because the public deserves answers as quickly as possible,” Dameva stated.

When asked if she had tried to dissuade Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski from dissolving the Council during their meeting, Dameva emphasized that she would not interfere, highlighting the independence of the judicial power.

The Judicial Council has no jurisdiction over this matter, and I will not interfere. During the meeting, I emphasized that the judicial power is independent. As a Council, we presented the current state of the judiciary and the activities of the Judicial Council aimed at implementing recommendations. Restoring public trust in the judiciary depends on the implementation of these recommendations,” said Dameva.

Ten days ago, during an urgent session, the Judicial Council decided to form a commission to review the decisions made by the Criminal Court in Skopje regarding Ramadani’s escape from house arrest while awaiting extradition.

Ramadani, who was arrested on July 17, 2024, at the Kosovo border based on an Interpol arrest warrant requested by Serbia, was initially detained in a Skopje jail. Serbia suspects that Ramadani, as a former KLA member, committed war crimes in the Nerodime region.

On August 1, a court ordered Ramadani to be placed under house arrest at a Skopje address until August 16. However, he is believed to have escaped from house arrest on August 15.